Sterling receives a suspended 12-month sentence after admitting dangerous driving
Dubai: Former England international Raheem Sterling has received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide following a motorway crash involving a Lamborghini.
Sterling pleaded guilty at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court in September to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously along the M25, M3, A327 and Minley Road before the incident on May 28.
The 31-year-old has also been disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community service. He will need to pass another driving test before being allowed back behind the wheel.
Sterling admitted possessing six canisters of nitrous oxide, a Class C drug, for wrongful inhalation, as well as failing to provide a specimen.
District Judge Kirsty Allman considered several mitigating circumstances when deciding the sentence, including Sterling's guilty plea, lack of previous convictions and previously clean driving record before his arrest in May.
The judge also acknowledged his remorse, placing significant importance on character references submitted to the court. She highlighted his involvement in charitable work outside football, including initiatives through the Raheem Sterling Foundation, RS7 Academy and various charitable bursaries.
Another factor considered was Sterling's decision to seek help following his arrest. He contacted addiction support services and voluntarily spent 12 days receiving residential treatment at an addiction centre, which the court described as "genuine engagement".
However, the judge made clear that Sterling was fully responsible for the dangerous driving offence, stating: "You chose to drive, disregarding the safety of others".
Hampshire Police Chief Inspector Chris Sharland also highlighted the dangers of driving after taking nitrous oxide.
"Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas or NOS, is a Class C drug, and driving whilst under its influence is an emerging threat to the safety of motorists on our roads.
"Driving whilst impaired with nitrous oxide can cause unconsciousness, and in the worst-case scenarios neurological damage or death, so there is a very real risk of causing serious harm to yourself or other motorists.
"We urge drivers to be aware of not only the law, but the risk this type of behaviour carries - one decision can have devastating consequences."
Sterling made 82 appearances for England, scoring 20 goals and playing a key role in the national team's run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final under Gareth Southgate.
He began his professional journey in Queens Park Rangers' academy before moving to Liverpool, where he made his first-team debut.
Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Sterling joined Manchester City in 2015 and enjoyed a successful spell, collecting four Premier League titles, five League Cups and the 2019 FA Cup.
He moved to Chelsea in 2022 but struggled to establish himself before spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Arsenal.
Sterling subsequently signed a short-term contract with Dutch side Feyenoord, running until the end of the 2025/26 season. He is currently without a club.