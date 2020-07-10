All five former winners in same half of draw

The Champions League draw in Nyon Image Credit: Reuters

Nyon: All five former Champions League winners were put into the same half of the draw on Friday, setting up a possible semi-final pairing between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich will whittle down one side of the draw to reach the final on August 23 at the Stadium of Light in Lisbon.

The other side will between three-time finalists Atletico Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Atalanta and Leipzig.

The quarter-final matches will be played on four straight evenings from August 12-15 at a mini-tournament in Portugal. The semi-finals are scheduled for August 17-18.

Four quarter-finalists are still to be determined, all of them involving the former champions. Juventus and Lyon will complete their round of 16 meeting next month in Turin. The winner of the two-leg series will play either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Barcelona and Napoli also have a game to play in Spain before heading to Portugal. The winner will face either Bayern Munich or Chelsea in the quarters.

Those four outstanding games will be played on August 7 and 8, hosted by the home teams: Barcelona, Bayern, Juventus and Man City.

The other half of the draw was much more straightforward with all four quarter-finals set before the coronavirus pandemic shut down European football.

Leipzig will face Atletico Madrid, and debutants Atalanta will take on PSG. The winners will meet in the semis.

The single-leg quarter-finals and semi-finals were both drawn on Friday, putting Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates on course to meet Messi and Barcelona.

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) v Paris St-Germain (FRA)

Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Semi-finals

Real Madrid/Man City/Juventus/Lyon v Barcelona/Napoli/Bayern Munich/Chelsea

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid v Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

Ties to be played on August 18 and 19 in Lisbon

Final