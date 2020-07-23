Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United battle it out for European bonus

Chelsea were perfect guests at Anfield, giving the newly crowned English Premier League champions a guard of honour and refusing to spoil the party, despite giving their hosts a scare.

But now Frank Lampard’s men must refocus for the task at hand this weekend.

Before collecting the Premier League trophy, Liverpool won 5-3 on Wednesday to prevent Chelsea from sealing a Champions League spot.

It leaves two of the four spots in Europe’s elite competition still up for grabs in Sunday’s final round of games.

Chelsea need one point against Europa League-chasing Wolves to seal a top-four finish — easier said than done — and there will be a Champions League qualification showdown between Manchester United and Leicester.

“It’s huge, we know the situation,” said Lampard. “It’s in our hands to get a result against a very good Wolves team.”

Chelsea have already bolstered their attacking options for next season with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, while they are reportedly closing in on a deal for the 90-million euro ($103 million, #81 million) rated Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen.

But it is at the other end Lampard clearly has to find solutions as they completed an entire league season with just one clean sheet away from home and have now conceded 54 times in the Premier League this season.

UNITED FRONT

For the first time since September, United are back in the top four and Leicester have dropped out after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side drew 1-1 with West Ham on Wednesday.

Liverpool as champions and second-place Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League.

Manchester United have had a hectic schedule recently but will be “100 per cent fresh” for Sunday’s Premier League game at Leicester, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United, beaten 3-1 by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals last Sunday, looked tired in Wednesday’s 1-1 home draw against West Ham United, the fourth match in nine days for Solskjaer’s side.

“We’ve not been dealt the best of hands with the recovery times in the last couple of weeks but that’s because we’ve been in the FA Cup,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“That’s how it is, but we’ve got three days now ... the extra day before Sunday will make us 100 per cent fresh. We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity.

“We wanted to give ourselves the chance to head there and get into the Champions League by beating them. Now, we’d be OK with a draw, but we’ll be going there to win. You’ll prepare as you always do to go and win the game.”

Manchester United are third with 63 points, above Chelsea on goal difference. Leicester are one point behind.

STANDINGS Liverpool +50, 96 pts

Man City +62, 78

Man Utd +28, 63

Chelsea +13, 63

Leicester +28, 62

Wolves +13, 59

