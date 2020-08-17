Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer, putting top clubs across Europe on high alert. The Argentine has told the Catalan club he wants to leave following the club’s Champions League humiliation by Bayern Munich.
Messi has repeatedly gone on record over the past few months, complaining about the way the club is run, and blasted the current squad as ‘weak’ as they failed to win a trophy this season.
Top Barcelona officials will hold an emergency board meeting on Monday following the defeat by Bayern Munich, with the sacking of coach Quique Setien top of the agenda.