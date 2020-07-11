Jack Charlton helped England win the World Cup in 1966 Image Credit: AP

Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who played alongside his brother, Bobby, in England’s World Cup-winning side in 1966 before enjoying coaching success with Ireland, has died. He was 85.

Nicknamed ‘Big Jack’, and celebrated for his down-to-earth attitude, Charlton was Footballer of the Year in England in 1967. He spent all his club career at Leeds from 1952-73, tying their all-time record of 773 appearances. He won every domestic honour, including the league title in 1969.

Charlton died at home on Friday in his native Northumberland in northeast England, surrounded by his family.

“As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather,” the family said in a statement. “We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

``He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories.”

The England team Twitter account said: “We are devastated.”

His biggest achievement came with the national team that beat Germany 4-2 after extra-time in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Bobby, his younger brother, played in midfield. Jack celebrated the victory by partying in a random person’s house in north London, ending up sleeping on the floor. That was typical of the man who kept the common touch despite his fame and remained an affable character, fond of life’s simple pleasures.

Charlton made 35 appearances for England between 1965-70, also playing in the 1968 European Championship and the 1970 World Cup.

Jack enjoyed great success as Ireland manager Image Credit: AP

Of all the England World Cup winners to go into management, Jack Charlton was easily the most successful. He had brief but impressive spells at northeast clubs Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle before being hired by Ireland in 1986 as their first foreign coach.

Adopting a direct, physical and attack-minded style, Charlton got the best out of Ireland’s hard-working players and guided them to three major tournaments, including the 1990 World Cup where the Irish reached the quarter-finals. Ireland also played at Euro 1988 and the 1994 World Cup under Charlton. ’

Charlton said his best memory as Ireland coach was beating Brazil 1-0 in a friendly at Lansdowne Road in 1987. He resigned in 1995 after losing in a Euro 1996 play-off to the Netherlands.

“He changed everything about Irish football because there was a stage where we hadn’t qualified for tournaments,” former Ireland and Liverpool midfielder midfielder Ray Houghton told TalkSport radio on Saturday. “Jack came in and changed that mentality, got us through two World Cups and one European Championships. His legacy within Ireland is absolutely huge.”

“I am as much Irish as I am English,” said Charlton, who was given the freedom of Dublin.