While uncertainty lingers over Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona amid transfer requests and rumours of a move to Manchester City or Inter Milan, his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo has ended speculation over his own future by committing to Juventus for next season.
The Portugal superstar has sparked rumours he was on the move by not extending his deal with the Serie A giants, but — while he still has only one year remaining on his contract — he insists he is going nowhere.
“As I’m getting ready for my third season as a Bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.
“Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my (strength) and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World!”
The 35-year-old forward has helped Juventus win Serie A in each of his two seasons in Turin.
However, in the Champions League this time, Juventus were eliminated by Lyon in the round of 16 after losing to Ajax in the quarter-finals during Ronaldo’s first season in Turin.
His comments come at a time when his long-time rival Lionel Messi is reported to leave Barcelona.
Messi reportedly asked Barca on Tuesday to let him leave the club he has been with for 20 seasons, since he was 13 years old.