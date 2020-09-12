Salah celebrates for Liverpool against Leeds Image Credit: AP

Liverpool's Mo Salah fires home against Leeds Image Credit: Reuters

10:33PM



Brilliant game and a brilliant finish. Liverpool win, but just... Game on for an intriguing season. Thanks for following.

10:17PM



FULL-TIME: LIVERPOOL 4 LEEDS 3

You have to feel for Leeds. They gave their all but came up short. On another day they may have won 3-0. But these are the tough knocks that come wih promotion to the big boys. Well played.

10:22PM



GOAL: LIVERPOOL 4 LEEDS 3

Lucky Liverpool as Salah converts a penalty to win the game. Very harsh on Leeds.

10:08PM



NO GOAL! LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 3

As many no-goals as goals as Van Dijk thinks he has won it but he is flagged offside.

10:01PM



LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 3

I dread saying this as it has been mayhem, but the game has settled... Who will come up with a winner?

09:55PM



GOAL! LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 3

I said they like to attack regardless and here we go again. It feels like we have gone 12 rounds. But now we go for 12 more!

NO GOAL! LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 2

Leeds think they are level but the flag goes up as they are denied yet again.

09:42PM



LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 2

Liverpool face Chelsea and Arsenal next in the Premier League and they need to get their defence in order before they face those stern tests. They look ropey tonight.

09:38PM



LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 2

How is it not 4-2? Wijnaldum fuffs his linesn with the goal at his mercy. Staunch is the word I choose!

09:33PM



LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 2

Fine finishing from Salah is keeping Liverpool in front. Here we go again...

09:18PM



HALF-TIME: LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 2

What a half. We expected a whirliwnd but not quite in this fashion. Liverpool could so easily be behind or 3-0 up in a topsy-turvy match. More of the same please.

09:12PM



LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 2

Liverpool are certainly finishing the first half the stronger, but are yet to stretch their lead. The way this is going, we could end up 6-6. Fair play to Leeds to sticking to their game plan, despite the setbacks.

09:07PM



LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 2

We have had five goals, two more chopped off and 34 minutes on the clock. Mental doesn't cover it any more.

09:05PM



GOAL! LIVERPOOL 3 LEEDS 2

OK, so we are just playing silly football now. Mo Salah dances in to make it 3-2 to the champs.

09:04PM



GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2 LEEDS 2

Maybe I was early in the 'mental' thingy. Virgil 'Mr' Van 'Dependable' Dijk does a massive whoopsy to get Leeds level. Bamford nips in to square things.

09:01PM



LIVERPOOL 2 LEEDS 1

A slight lull in proceedings is brought to life as Mane tries a cheeky lob, which goalkeeper Meslier does brilliantly to keep out. Liverpool are defo looking to exploit this high Leeds line.

08:53PM



GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2 LEEDS 1

Mad stuff! Virgil van Dijk restores order for the champs after that scare.

08:49PM



NO GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1 LEEDS 1

Long-range effort from Sadio Mane finds the Leeds net as they are caught off-guard, but deep breaths of relief as the flag goes up.

08:43PM



GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1 LEEDS 1

WHAT A RESPONSE! Leeds had the ball in the net, but were ruled a mile offside. Not done, the men in white come again and Jack Harrison rattles the net and the Anfield (empty) Kop with a fine leveller.

08:40PM



LIVERPOOL 1 LEEDS 0

Harsh, harsh harsh as Leeds debutant Koch sees the ball bounce off his hand and the whistle goes. Them's the rules, but that is, erm, harsh.

08:34PM



GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1 LEEDS 0

Nightmare start for the new boys. Mo Salah converts from the penalty spot.

08:32PM



LIVERPOOL 0 LEEDS 0

We are under way. A lot of us will be on the learning curve about this Leeds side, but they are not shy in coming forward under coach Marcelo Bielsa.

08:29PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

No Manchester City or United on duty this weekend after they made it to the latter stages of the Uefa competitions and have been given an extended break. It will give title contenders Liverpool and Chelsea (who play on Monday) a chance to get ahead and leave them playing catch-up.

08:18PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

So, the big question is how Liverpool bounce back from their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal. That was a full-strength team that defo showed tiredness. Arsenal are top of the league as it stands (we know...). What do Klopp's men have for a full nine-month slug-fest?

08:06PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson gets the nod and no Rodrigo for Leeds!

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Origi, Matip

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Klich, Phillips, Dallas, Costa, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Casilla, Poveda, Alioski, Roberts, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Casey

07:59PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

Team news is in...

07:58PM



CRYSTAL PALACE 1 SOUTHAMPTON 0

Crystal Palace have got off to a flyer, beating Southampton 1-0 at Selhurst Park. A fine three points in the bank.

07:49PM



Arsenal got us under way earlier today, and registered a convincing win over new boys Fulham. New recruits Willian and Gabriel looked impressive, and goal machines Lacazette and Aubameyang got in on the act. Can Liverpool follow suit?

07:49PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

It has been a quick turnaround, but the never-abating hunger of the fans is keeping hostelries across the UAE busy as the season returns with a bang during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have pretty much had a seamless run from the Champions League into the new season, with the Community Shield last week. I guess the supporters now know the protocols in place, and our first priority is the safety and health of both our customers and staff,” says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion at Byblos Barsha Heights in Dubai. “We have a meticulous sanitisation process in place, in line with the Government’s requirements and, thankfully, the customers are appreciative of this extra care. Now we are all more mindful of the virus, safety comes first while the customers can still enjoy the game.”

07:49PM



LIVERPOOL v LEEDS

Good evening. Hope you are all up to speed for the new season after the shortest of summer breaks.