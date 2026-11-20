French heavyweights OL Lyonnes outclass Arsenal in Champions League clash
Arsenal were comfortably beaten 2-0 by OL Lyonnes in the Women’s Champions League at Meadow Park on Thursday, with goals from Julie Brandt and Melchie Dumornay securing a top-four finish for the French side.
OL Lyonnes remain unbeaten in Europe this season and are yet to concede.
The loss leaves Arsenal eighth in the League Phase table going into the final round of fixtures, per ESPN.
First half: Julie Brandt opened the scoring for OL Lyonnes, giving the visitors the lead.
Second half: Melchie Dumornay doubled the advantage, sealing the win.
Full time: Arsenal 0-2 OL Lyonnes.
OL Lyonnes’ win secures direct passage to the quarterfinals. Arsenal now face a tougher path to progress.
The result highlights the gap between Arsenal and Europe’s elite. The Gunners will need to regroup quickly ahead of the final round.
For Arsenal, the defeat is a setback in their European campaign. For OL Lyonnes, it confirms their status as one of the tournament’s strongest sides.
Arsenal will look to bounce back in the final round of League Phase fixtures. OL Lyonnes will carry momentum into the knockout stages.