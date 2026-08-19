Esports Nations Cup in Riyadh postponed until 2027

Decision comes after consultations with key stakeholders amid regional tensions
The inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC), originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh in November 2026, has been postponed until November 2027, the Esports Foundation (EF) has announced.
The decision comes after consultations with key stakeholders amid regional tensions. Given the international scale of the competition and the uncertainty surrounding current events in the region, the EF said moving the tournament to 2027 was the responsible choice for teams, game publishers, partners and fans.
The postponement reflects the EF’s aim of delivering a world-class competition that meets the high standards and long-term ambitions established for the ENC. The delay will not affect its commitment to the tournament or the national esports ecosystems being developed around it.
“The decision to postpone the Esports Nations Cup was not taken lightly,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports Foundation. “The response from National Team Partners, publishers, players and communities around the world has shown us how much potential this competition has. We owe them an inaugural ENC delivered under the right conditions and at the level this idea deserves.
“Hosting the tournament in Riyadh next year does not change our commitment. We will continue investing in our National Team Partners, working with publishers and building the national ecosystems already taking shape around the competition. The work continues, and our ambition for ENC remains unchanged.”
The ENC has already built significant momentum worldwide, with more than 100 countries and territories across every continent securing official partner status. The tournament is set to bring together elite players from around the world across multiple game titles.