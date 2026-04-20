Dubai’s Empire Rugby Academy win big on international stage

Empire Rugby Academy embarked on its first ever international tour
Dubai: Launched just last year, Empire Rugby Academy has quickly made its mark as the UAE’s first female-only high-performance rugby programme.
The academy offers elite-level coaching, strength and conditioning programmes, and access to high-performance camps designed to develop players for the next level of the game.
On the final weekend of March, Empire Rugby Academy set out on its inaugural international tour, taking part in the highly competitive Portugal Rugby Youth Festival, a 15s tournament that brought together teams from around the globe.
The squad travelled with 39 Empire players, forming two teams at U15 and U18 level, alongside four invitational players from Loughborough College, with Neve Lamont captaining the U15s and Chloe Corby leading the U18s.
In the lead-up to the tour, uncertainty across the UAE left the academy unsure if the trip would even go ahead, with shifting school holidays, flight cancellations, flooding and wider disruption creating a challenging backdrop, but the resilience and determination of players, parents and coaches ensured they ultimately made it to Portugal.
Arriving in Lisbon felt like an achievement in itself for the academy, with Friday spent exploring the city and building team bonds before a shared meal, followed by a special shirt presentation where each player received their jersey in an emotional moment enjoyed by parents both in Portugal and watching from home via Zoom.
Day one saw the U15s make a strong start with a 19–0 win over Dumfries Saints, followed by a narrow 12–7 defeat to Kilkenny, before finishing in style with a dominant 31–0 victory over Centro.
The U18s were drawn into a highly competitive pool, narrowly losing their opener 10–7 to Truro College in a closely fought contest, then falling 19–5 to Doylestown Rugby Academy (USA), before responding emphatically with a commanding 50–0 win over Centro.
With tired bodies but high spirits, both teams returned for finals day ready to compete. The U15s remained in Cup contention, defeating Dunbar Dragons 24–0 before booking their place in the final with a 29–5 win over Sullis/Lisboa.
The showpiece final on the main pitch proved a standout moment, as they faced Kilkenny once again, this time delivering an outstanding performance, with relentless defence and tries from Grace Gordon and Hattie Bennett sealing a thrilling 14–12 victory to be crowned Cup champions.
The U18s moved into the Trophy play-offs and made a strong statement with a 31–0 victory over Dumfries Saints, booking their place in the final. Against Thunder, they produced an excellent display to come away with a 29–12 win and claim the Trophy against the tough Canadian side.
Alongside their on-pitch achievements, Empire were also recognised as Fair Play Team of the Tournament, highlighting the squad’s attitude, energy, and sportsmanship across the weekend.
Hayden Gibbs also received individual recognition, being named U15 Player of the Tournament after a standout series of performances.