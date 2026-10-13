Yuvraj Singh reunites with Ganguly at Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027

Yuvraj Singh joins Ganguly at Delhi Capitals as assistant coach for IPL 2027
The Indian legends will work together as coaches for IPL 2027, with Ganguly delivering a special message to welcome Yuvraj
Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh are together again. And this time, they have a new challenge ahead of them.
Delhi Capitals have appointed Yuvraj as their assistant and batting coach for IPL 2027, reuniting him with his former India captain Ganguly, who took over as head coach earlier this month.
The franchise marked Yuvraj's arrival with a special video featuring Ganguly, celebrating courage, leadership and the spirit of a tiger.
In the video released on Tuesday, Ganguly delivers a powerful message about what it means to be a tiger.
He begins by asking whether being a tiger means being fearless, making the impossible look ordinary or carrying the hopes of a billion people.
The former India captain then delivers his message about leadership and belief.
"Tigers aren't defined by their victories alone. A tiger leads. A tiger inspires. And above all, a tiger never stops believing," Ganguly says.
Delhi Capitals shared the video with the caption: "A champion. A leader. A Tiger."
The franchise welcomed Yuvraj as a legend who inspired generations and is now ready to shape Delhi's future.
There is something special about seeing Ganguly and Yuvraj together again.
It was under Ganguly's captaincy that Yuvraj made his international debut in 2000 before developing into one of India's most destructive batters.
Yuvraj went on to play crucial roles in India's triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.
Now, more than two decades after sharing the Indian dressing room, the two will work together as coaches.
For Yuvraj, 44, this will be his first formal coaching assignment, although he has already mentored several Indian cricketers, including Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.
"I'm also looking forward to teaming up with Dada, this time as coaches," Yuvraj said following his appointment.
"Coaching is something I am truly passionate about, and I cannot wait to get started with this extremely talented squad."
This is also a homecoming of sorts for Yuvraj.
He represented Delhi Daredevils, as the franchise was then known, during IPL 2015 after being signed for a record Rs 16 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time.
However, his performances did not quite live up to expectations. He managed 248 runs in 14 matches before leaving the franchise at the end of the season.
Eleven years later, he returns in a completely different role.
Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL title, although they reached the final in 2020.
The franchise will hope the experience of Ganguly and Yuvraj can help change that.
Both men were part of a generation that transformed Indian cricket, with Ganguly providing leadership and Yuvraj producing some unforgettable performances.
Now they have another opportunity to create something special together.
And for Delhi Capitals, the wait for that elusive IPL trophy continues.
Also In This Package