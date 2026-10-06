Sourav Ganguly named Head Coach of Delhi Capitals

Former India skipper steps up from being an Adviser and Director of Cricket
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has been named as Head Coach of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Ganguly's association with Delhi Capitals began in 2019 when he joined the franchise as an Adviser. Over the years, he has held multiple leadership positions across the Capitals ecosystem, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.
Speaking on his appointment, Ganguly said he was looking forward to taking up the Head Coach role, describing Delhi Capitals as a franchise close to his heart. He highlighted his long-standing association with the owners, management, staff and players, and said he was eager to work with the talented squad to build a strong and fearless team for the new season.
“I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years. I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team,” Ganguly said.
Delhi Capitals Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said Ganguly has always been an integral part of the franchise and expressed pride in his appointment as Head Coach. He said Ganguly's experience, leadership and vision would help the team prepare strongly for the IPL title, while giving players and staff an opportunity to learn from him.
Delhi Capitals had finished IPL 2026 in sixth place.