Why the IPL numbers don’t add up for Chennai Super Kings

Flop show by expensive buys and questionable team strategy have left the side winless
For Chennai Super Kings this IPL, the numbers speak for themselves. Three consecutive losses, seven consecutive defeats for Ruturaj Gaikwad as skipper, an Rs142 million all-rounder who hasn’t been used as a bowler so far, the list of unwanted stats just keeps growing with each debacle.
The Rs284 million combined that the Chennai think-tank spent for the two youngsters – wicket-keeper batter Kartik Sharma and the said all-rounder Prashant Veer – has left the side shortchanged. And Chennai’s middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, bought for just Rs7.5 million, has exposed these numbers better than any fan or critic could.
During their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, Khan smashed 50 off just 25 balls in the futile chase. While Veer did contribute with the bat, scoring 43, Sharma, coming in as an impact player, managed just 6.
Against Punjab Kings in their second match, Khan smashed 32 off just 12 balls in a decent score they eventually failed to defend. Sharma’s contribution was 1, while Veer made a laboured 6 off 7 balls at the end. In their first match against Rajasthan Royals, Khan hit a brisk 17 off 12 balls, while Sharma contributed 18 off 15. Veer was left out.
These are not mere stats. They just add to the growing murmurs among Chennai fans that the management has got it all wrong with building the team for this season. Veer was brought in to replace like-for-like all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was traded to Rajasthan as Sanju Samson moved to Chennai. But the numbers have definitely not added up.
With pressure mounting after a winless start to the campaign, scrutiny has intensified around Chennai's squad overhaul and auction strategy, with the five-time champions having already drawn flak for splurging heavily on uncapped Indian players like Veer and Sharma, while letting go of experienced names.
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming defended his team and expressed optimism about the future and long-term vision with a youthful squad.
"I think we've got some really good talent. There's five or six new players that have started this season, but we think they are of high value moving forward," he said in the post-match press conference, adding that the shift was deliberate and necessary.
While CSK's batting has been inconsistent, it is their bowling that has raised greater concern. The side has now conceded totals in excess of 200 in two of their three matches, including the 250 they allowed Bengaluru, who plundered 97 runs in the final five overs.
According to former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu, the team "stuck to a bad plan" that hurt against Bengaluru. Analysing Chennai's bowling effort, Rayudu pointed out that the issue was not merely planning, but the inability to deviate when things began to unravel.
"More than a bad plan, they just stuck to that bad plan. There was nobody to intervene and to just take some time off, take those 20-30 seconds, just make it slightly more slow and then guide the bowler with a message. I think they should have slowed it down a little bit," Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo.
Bengaluru’s late surge also exposed Chennai's struggles at the death. "Their follow-up balls after a boundary or a six aren't great," Rayudu added.
"Generally, as a bowler, you need to be aware that, okay, I have been hit for a six, but it's the next ball that matters. Whenever you see good death bowlers, they always follow up with a very good ball. But their powerplay bowling and middle-overs bowling was much better than what it was last game."
Skipper Gaikwad took the blame for the botched-up run-chase against Bengaluru. “If I had contributed more, maybe it could have been different. It was definitely on me today," he said.
The Gaikwad-led side will next take on Delhi Capitals on April 11 in Chennai.