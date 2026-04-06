Why the IPL numbers don’t add up for Chennai Super Kings

The Rs284 million combined that the Chennai think-tank spent for the two youngsters – wicket-keeper batter Kartik Sharma and the said all-rounder Prashant Veer – has left the side shortchanged. And Chennai’s middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, bought for just Rs7.5 million, has exposed these numbers better than any fan or critic could.

For Chennai Super Kings this IPL, the numbers speak for themselves. Three consecutive losses, seven consecutive defeats for Ruturaj Gaikwad as skipper, an Rs142 million all-rounder who hasn’t been used as a bowler so far, the list of unwanted stats just keeps growing with each debacle.

Skipper Gaikwad took the blame for the botched-up run-chase against Bengaluru. “If I had contributed more, maybe it could have been different. It was definitely on me today," he said.

"Generally, as a bowler, you need to be aware that, okay, I have been hit for a six, but it's the next ball that matters. Whenever you see good death bowlers, they always follow up with a very good ball. But their powerplay bowling and middle-overs bowling was much better than what it was last game."

"More than a bad plan, they just stuck to that bad plan. There was nobody to intervene and to just take some time off, take those 20-30 seconds, just make it slightly more slow and then guide the bowler with a message. I think they should have slowed it down a little bit," Rayudu told ESPNCricinfo.

According to former Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu, the team "stuck to a bad plan" that hurt against Bengaluru. Analysing Chennai's bowling effort, Rayudu pointed out that the issue was not merely planning, but the inability to deviate when things began to unravel.

While CSK's batting has been inconsistent, it is their bowling that has raised greater concern. The side has now conceded totals in excess of 200 in two of their three matches, including the 250 they allowed Bengaluru, who plundered 97 runs in the final five overs.

"I think we've got some really good talent. There's five or six new players that have started this season, but we think they are of high value moving forward," he said in the post-match press conference, adding that the shift was deliberate and necessary.

With pressure mounting after a winless start to the campaign, scrutiny has intensified around Chennai's squad overhaul and auction strategy, with the five-time champions having already drawn flak for splurging heavily on uncapped Indian players like Veer and Sharma, while letting go of experienced names.

These are not mere stats. They just add to the growing murmurs among Chennai fans that the management has got it all wrong with building the team for this season. Veer was brought in to replace like-for-like all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was traded to Rajasthan as Sanju Samson moved to Chennai. But the numbers have definitely not added up.

Against Punjab Kings in their second match, Khan smashed 32 off just 12 balls in a decent score they eventually failed to defend. Sharma’s contribution was 1, while Veer made a laboured 6 off 7 balls at the end. In their first match against Rajasthan Royals, Khan hit a brisk 17 off 12 balls, while Sharma contributed 18 off 15. Veer was left out.

During their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, Khan smashed 50 off just 25 balls in the futile chase. While Veer did contribute with the bat, scoring 43, Sharma, coming in as an impact player, managed just 6.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.