Yuvraj Singh Image Credit: AFP

Mumbai: Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Monday said there is a need for having better selectors, slamming the MSK Prasad-led national selection panel.

"We do need better selectors, for sure. Selectors' job is not easy. Whenever they select 15 players, there will be talk that what will happen to the other 15. It's a difficult job but their thinking in terms of modern-day cricket is not up to the mark. It's my opinion," Yuvraj told reporters in Mumbai.

"I am always in favour of protecting the players and being positive about them. By talking negative about your players and team doesn't show you in true light. Character only shows when things are going wrong and you motivate the players. In bad times, everyone talks bad. We definitely need better selectors," he said.

Yuvraj also criticised the five-member panel picking Vijay Shankar for the 50-over World Cup and not persisting with him after that.

"In between, there was your Vijay Shankar, now he has vanished. You play him and then remove him. How can you make players this way? You cannot produce players by giving them just three or four innings, you have to give somebody a longer run," he said.

Yuvraj, who retired in June and is set to take part in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, also said that all-rounder Shivam Dube should not be compared to him just yet.

Dube made his India debut in the opening T20 against Bangladesh in Delhi on Sunday but could not score many runs.

"Let the guy start his career first, and after a while when he reaches a certain level, then you start comparing him with someone. I don't think he should be compared to me. He should make his own name. He has the talent."

The 2011 World Cup hero also took a dig at batting coach Vikram Rathour, saying he needs to work on Dube and correct his mistakes but the fact that he has not played T20s won't help.

"There are a couple of things that need to be worked on in his game. I am not sure if they will be able to identify where he is making the mistakes. Vikram Rathour is the batting coach, he needs to identify where he is making mistakes.

"He (Rathour) is not someone who has played T20s, so I am not sure if he can tell what are the areas that he needs to work on. Give him some time and then expect results. Don't expect results instantly."

Yuvraj spoke on the under-fire Rishabh Pant, saying he is confused whether to rotate the strike or hit.

"I won't say he (Pant) is confused. He is a bit not sure whether to hit the ball or rotate the strike. Last night he was batting run a ball and got out. The good thing to see was he was taking a bit of time. He is the kind of guy, who can straightaway go after the bowling and who can also take time to go after the bowling.