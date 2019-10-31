Chris Gayle (left) and Yuvraj Singh at the Ultimate Kricket Challenge press conference. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Come February next year, the imposing Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai will host a five-day extravaganza of ‘cage cricket.’ A clutch of marquee stars like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Kevin Pietersen and Andre Russell will be in the fray for this unique series of one-to-one contests called the Ultimate Kricket Challenge.

Launching the event by posing like a boxing match-up, both the ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle and the recently retired Yuvraj Singh said they were looking forward to a new version of their game – which has seen a series of innovations with the format with the UAE-based T10 League emerging as the shortest form so far. The tentative dates for the event are from February 18-23.

“I can’t wait to have a practice run,” said Gayle, easily the most sought after batsman in white ball cricket of this generation. “It’s a new and exciting format and it’s growth depends on how we start the first edition,” said Yuvraj, the only batsman to hit six sixes in an over in a World Cup when he took England’s Stuart Broad to the cleaners in the inaugural World T20 in 2007.

The event – almost a cricketing clone of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), will see match-ups between two cricketers for a contest of 30 balls per player. If a player gets dismissed for a total of five times, his innings is considered to be over while each match will be determined by more number of runs scored.