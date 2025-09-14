Traffic alert ahead of Pakistan India Asia Cup clash in Dubai

Motorists urged to take alternate routes to avoid congestion around Dubai Sports City
Dubai: Motorists are urged to take alternate route to avoid traffic congestion as thousands of fans set to flock to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai Sports City for the highly anticipated Asia Cup showdown between Pakistan and India today.
Authorities warn that heavy traffic congestion is expected to begin from 4pm and intensify closer to the 6.30pm match kick-off, particularly on major roads leading to the venue, including Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Hessa Street, Umm Al Suqeim Street, and routes through Al Barsha and Dubai Golf Estate.
Motorists should also gear up for heavy traffic again after the match ends at 10pm.
The surrounding neighbourhoods likely to be affected include Dubai Motor City, Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Dubai Production City (IMPZ), Dubai Studio City, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Qudra Road, and Dubai Investment Park (DIP). Damac Hills 1 and Tilal City.
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also earlier advised motorists to set out early, use alternative routes such as Umm Al Suqeim Street to bypass Hessa Street, and consider public transport options to avoid delays.
Dubai Police confirmed that patrol teams are deployed around the stadium to manage traffic flow and ensure safety.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Events Security Committee (ESC), said all preparations are in place to manage crowds and secure the stadium for the Asia Cup fixtures.
Arrive early
He urged fans to arrive at least three hours before the match, avoid random parking or standing in roadways, and follow all on-site instructions to ensure smooth entry and exit.
Call for responsible fan behaviour
The ESC has called on spectators to uphold sportsmanship and reflect the UAE’s civilised image as hosts of world-class events.
Major General Al Mazrouei warned that any attempts to disrupt stadium operations will be met with firm action. Under the Federal Law on the Security of Sports Facilities and Events, offenders face:
Hefty fines
Imprisonment of 1—3 months and fines of Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 for entering the pitch without authorisation or carrying banned items such as fireworks.
Imprisonment and fines of Dh10,000 to Dh30,000 for acts of violence, throwing objects, or using racist or abusive language.
Arrive at least three hours before kick-off
Enter the stadium only once per ticket
Ensure tickets are valid before arriving
Respect the list of prohibited items
Avoid blocking roads or parking illegally
Prohibited items include fireworks, flammable substances, lasers, umbrellas, large camera equipment, selfie sticks, sharp objects, toxic substances, flags, banners, pets, remote-controlled devices, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and glass items.
Suggested routes and parking zones
Use Umm Al Suqeim Street to bypass Hessa Street
Use Al Fay Road from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road for access from the south
From central Dubai, take Al Khail Road (E44) and exit early towards Arjan or Dubai Studio City to avoid congestion near Sports City
Recommended Parking Zones
Dubai Sports City Cricket Stadium designated parking lots (P1 — P4) — arrive early as they will fill quickly
Overflow parking at Dubai Motor City and Dubai Studio City, with shuttle buses running to the stadium
Park-and-ride options near Mall of the Emirates Metro Station and First Abu Dhabi Bank Metro Station, then use RTA feeder buses/taxis to reach the venue
