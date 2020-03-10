Saurashtra batsman Cheteshwar Pujara during Ranji Trophy final match against Bengal in Rajkot Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Four wickets in 3.2 overs was how Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat single-handedly took the team to the final of the Ranji Trophy on the fifth afternoon in the semi-final clash against Gujarat. But the captain isn’t done and wants the trophy in the cabinet.

“It has been a dream season for me and the numbers I have, I can’t be happier than this. Having said that, it is about chasing the trophy and not records. And in the process if I get a few records that is OK. But it is all about chasing the one trophy that Saurashtra has never won. I will give everything for that,” he told the BCCI website aon the opening day of the final against Bengal.

Unadkat’s side has been strengthened with the return of Cheteshwar Pujara and while the batsman was unwell on Monday and retired hurt, the captain is confident that Pujara will come out all guns blazing on Tuesday.