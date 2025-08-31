Pakistan-UAE clash: We are a strong team, says Asif Khan after stunning knock

While the result went against them, the home side took plenty of positives from the contest, led by a battling 77 from Asif Khan. His innings anchored the chase and gave the hosts a realistic shot at overhauling Pakistan’s total before they eventually fell short. Against an inexperienced Pakistan attack missing Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, Asif displayed both composure and firepower, underlining his growing importance in the middle order.

The defining phase of the game, however, came much earlier. UAE’s bowlers had gone into the contest with a clear plan — restrict Pakistan to around 170—180 on a surface that traditionally rewards disciplined lines. For much of the innings, they held their own, picking up wickets at regular intervals. But a few wayward overs allowed Pakistan to build decisive momentum. By the end of 20 overs, the total had swelled past 200, leaving UAE’s batters with a far stiffer task.

Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz struck half-centuries as Pakistan thumped the United Arab Emirates by 31 runs, making it two wins from two in their T20 tri-series also featuring Afghanistan. Ayub smashed a 38-ball 69, with four sixes and seven fours, while Nawaz’s 26-ball 56 included six maximums, lifting Pakistan to 207 all out in exactly 20 overs.

Asif admitted that those lapses were costly. “On our home ground we know that 180—190 is always gettable,” he said after the match, noting that if two or three bowlers had been able to hold their lengths under pressure, the target might have been more manageable. The run out of captain Muhammad Waseem early in the reply further dented the chase, removing the in-form opener just when UAE needed a strong start.

Yet the response with the bat was encouraging. Asif absorbed the pressure of early wickets and steadily rebuilt, rotating strike before launching into his trademark attacking strokes. His knock not only lifted the team but also showcased the adaptability that has made him one of UAE’s most dependable players. A natural opener, he has been slotted into the middle order for the national side, and Saturday’s innings proved he can thrive in that role against elite opposition.

“When you score runs against such teams, your confidence increases,” he said, stressing that the experience of facing world-class bowling is invaluable for both him and his younger teammates. “We are a strong team, and with every game we are learning how to handle situations better.”

That message of belief has become central to the UAE dressing room. Senior figures like Waseem and Asif have embraced the responsibility of guiding the squad, while youngsters continue to gain exposure in high-pressure situations. The Sharjah tri-series, sandwiched between training sessions and match simulations, is seen as the ideal platform to sharpen both skills and mindset before the Asia Cup.

