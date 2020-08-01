Pride of a nation Hardik Pandya has his own reason to be proud now that his baby boy is in the world.
Life at home has become a whole new ball game for Hardik as he posted new pictures of his son and has also been stocking up on nappies for the new arrival.
On July 30, Pandya took to the Instagram to share the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child.
The right-handed batsman shared an adorable picture on Instagram in which he is seen bringing the diapers for the newborn baby. While he is driving his car, the all-important mess-stoppers are lying on the back seat.
He shared the story while tagging his fiance and wrote, “Baby’s diapers are on the way”.
On May 31, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child after getting engaged to Serbian actor, Stankovic, on January 1. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.
Hardik has been missing from the India team from some time through injury and the COVID-19 pandemic but will be back in the UAE soon to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8.