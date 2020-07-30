Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actress Natasa Stankovic are parents to a baby boy, the flamboyant sports icon announced on Twitter on July 30.
He also posted an adorable picture of the baby’s hand clutching his fingers.
Pandya, who proposed to his Serbian girlfriend Stankovic on a yacht while in Dubai in January, revealed in May that they were expecting.
"Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged," Hardik wrote on his Instagram profile at the time of his engagement.
As soon as the cricketer made the birth announcement on social media, his colleagues Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Australian cricketer Chris Lynn congratulated the batsman and heaped him with messages.
Stankovic made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film 'Satyagraha' and was later seen in 'Action Jackson' (2014) and 'Fukrey Returns' (2017). She also took part in season eight of Indian reality show 'Bigg Boss'.