In an interview with English business and finance news channel ET Now, Johar said: “I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussions of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many sleepless nights, wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is going to listen to me. It’s now gone into a zone which is beyond my control.”