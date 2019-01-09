Dubai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has finally issued an apology on social media after he was bashed for inappropriate and misogynistic comments during a television interview earlier this week.
The comments made on episode with Koffee with Karan faced widespread backlash on social media. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was unsatisfied with the online apology and asked Pandya for an official explanation.
Pandya’s apology was posted on social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. It read “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect.”
The episode was hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar, who egged on Pandya and fellow cricketer K. L. Rahul to discuss their personal lives.
Some of the comments made on the episode by Pandya included boasting about his multiple sexual encounters and preferences in women. He was criticised by social media users for their derogatory tone.
Twitter user @RungtaVasudha posted: “... surprising how Indian cricket’s latest star #HardikPandya joined the bandwagon of objectifying women with so much of pride, let alone his misogynist, racist comments on the show.”
Some said these comments stemmed from the fact that Pandya had dropped out of school in grade 9.
@keshavjha25 tweeted: “That’s why parents should ensure basic education for their children... Education... makes us responsible and humble... gives little bit sense to know what to say and what not to. Pandya should have completed his basic education.”
However, like many others, tweep @sayantansunnyg said that not even lack of education could justify Pandya’s comments: “That #HardikPandya studied till 9th standard has nothing to do with his sexism or misogyny. Academic qualification and education are two very different things. It is said that Tendulkar failed in the 10th standard thrice, but you will never see him being disrespectful towards others.”
BCCI administrator Vikram Rai, said to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI): “We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and K. L. Rahul for their comments. They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation”.
Indian media further reported that the BCCI has considered preventing players from appearing on non-cricket-related shows.