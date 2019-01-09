However, like many others, tweep @sayantansunnyg said that not even lack of education could justify Pandya’s comments: “That #HardikPandya studied till 9th standard has nothing to do with his sexism or misogyny. Academic qualification and education are two very different things. It is said that Tendulkar failed in the 10th standard thrice, but you will never see him being disrespectful towards others.”