Watch: A magic trick that left RCB’s Jacob Bethell stunned

The Bengaluru outfit will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener on March 28
Dubai: A fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left cricketer Jacob Bethell stunned with a magic trick at the team’s hotel in Bengaluru ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The video has now been shared extensively on social media.
The fan during an interaction with Bethell drew a dot on one hand and asked the cricketer to show it in front of the camera.
Following that, he asked him to make a fist with both hands and did some tricks due to which the dot transferred to the other hand. The English cricketer was ecstatic with the trick and couldn’t believe what happened with him. He was sitting and chilling with Phil Salt at the team hotel in Bengaluru.
“How did you do that man,” asks Bethell in the video.
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The defending champions will start their IPL 2026 campaign on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium got the green signal from BCCI and now the ground can conduct matches.
Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma scored a 37-ball 81, skipper Rajat Patidar got a blazing 25-ball 74, while superstar batter Virat Kohli played a quick 12-ball 29 run cameo in RCB’s first warm-up match.
Batting first, team led by Venkatesh Iyer posted 234/7, with Jitesh (81 in 37 balls), Tim David (36 in 14 balls), Iyer (30 in 16 balls) and Virat (29 in 12 balls) dominating the scorecard. In their 20 overs, the other team, led by Krunal, fired 247 runs, with Rajat (74 in 25 balls), Padikkal (63 in 33 balls) and Krunal (58 in 33 balls) delivering standout performances.
Reflecting on Virat’s batting, Krunal said, “Some of the shots that Virat played today were amazing. Looking good, which is a great sign for us. So, fingers crossed.”
Speaking after the match’s conclusion, RCB’s head coach Andy Flower praised Jitesh and Rajat for their standout performances and pointed out that youngsters like Abhinandan Singh, Rasikh Dar Salam and Vicky Ostwal did well with a ball in hand.
“Some of the highlights, I suppose, from the evening are watching guys like Jitesh who scored 80 or 35 balls or so. Rajat is there, hitting beautiful shots as we know that he can. Some of the youngsters are performing. Abhinandan was good with the ball, Rasikh was good with the ball. For instance, it was nice to see Vicky Ostwal and his skill with the left-arm spin. So that was a great night’s work for everyone in the squad and rest tomorrow,” he said.
With inputs from ANI