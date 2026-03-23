Watch: A magic trick that left RCB’s Jacob Bethell stunned

Following that, he asked him to make a fist with both hands and did some tricks due to which the dot transferred to the other hand. The English cricketer was ecstatic with the trick and couldn’t believe what happened with him. He was sitting and chilling with Phil Salt at the team hotel in Bengaluru.

“Some of the highlights, I suppose, from the evening are watching guys like Jitesh who scored 80 or 35 balls or so. Rajat is there, hitting beautiful shots as we know that he can. Some of the youngsters are performing. Abhinandan was good with the ball, Rasikh was good with the ball. For instance, it was nice to see Vicky Ostwal and his skill with the left-arm spin. So that was a great night’s work for everyone in the squad and rest tomorrow,” he said.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.