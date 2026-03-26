Prithvi Shaw once hailed as next Sachin Tendulkar now eyes redemption

Dubai: Prithvi Shaw was once one of India’s brightest young prospects, widely tipped as the heir to Sachin Tendulkar . The Mumbai-born batter seemed destined for greatness after leading India to an Under-19 World Cup title and announcing himself on the big stage with a century on Test debut in 2018 — the youngest Indian to achieve that feat.

However, his career trajectory took a sharp downturn. By 2024, inconsistent performances in the IPL saw him dropped from the playing XI midway through the season. A string of poor outings in domestic cricket followed, eventually costing him his place in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy side. Matters worsened when he went unsold at the IPL mega auction, leaving his career at a critical juncture.

For Shaw, the 2026 IPL season represents more than just cricket — it’s a chance to start over, free from labels and expectations. “This game is my passion, and no one can take that away from me,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to reclaiming his place at the top.

“The reason that was given to me was not valid according to me. So even at that time, I smiled and left. I said, it’s okay,” Shaw said, choosing not to dwell on the decision even as scrutiny around him intensified.

“I didn’t do well in the last couple of years, IPL didn’t go very well for me. Not really bad, not really good. But obviously, people do expect a lot, especially when it comes to an opening batter,” he admitted, reflecting on a period where returns didn’t match the hype.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.