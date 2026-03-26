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Prithvi Shaw once hailed as next Sachin Tendulkar now eyes redemption

Back with Delhi Capital, Shaw wants his performances to pave the way for Team India

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw
Sportzpics for IPL

Dubai: Prithvi Shaw was once one of India’s brightest young prospects, widely tipped as the heir to Sachin Tendulkar. The Mumbai-born batter seemed destined for greatness after leading India to an Under-19 World Cup title and announcing himself on the big stage with a century on Test debut in 2018 — the youngest Indian to achieve that feat.

However, his career trajectory took a sharp downturn. By 2024, inconsistent performances in the IPL saw him dropped from the playing XI midway through the season. A string of poor outings in domestic cricket followed, eventually costing him his place in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy side. Matters worsened when he went unsold at the IPL mega auction, leaving his career at a critical juncture.

Former India batter Praveen Amre, who worked with him at Delhi Capitals, pointed to Shaw’s struggle with fame and discipline as key setbacks, even drawing parallels with Vinod Kambli, whose promising career faded for similar reasons.

Resilience over resignation

Yet Shaw chose resilience over resignation. Returning to Delhi Capitals for the 2026 IPL season, he is determined to rebuild his career and push for a comeback to the Indian team. “I started working three times harder than before,” said the 26-year-old during a training session at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“I didn’t do well in the last couple of years, IPL didn’t go very well for me. Not really bad, not really good. But obviously, people do expect a lot, especially when it comes to an opening batter,” he admitted, reflecting on a period where returns didn’t match the hype.

“The reason that was given to me was not valid according to me. So even at that time, I smiled and left. I said, it’s okay,” Shaw said, choosing not to dwell on the decision even as scrutiny around him intensified.

Now, back with Delhi Capitals after being picked at his base price, Shaw no longer has a guaranteed spot in the XI. He must compete for his place, potentially alongside players like KL Rahul. For him, the road ahead is uncertain but filled with opportunity.

“If I don’t think about a comeback, that would be wrong. I’m working towards playing for India again — who wouldn’t want that?” he said.

Off the field, Shaw has also entered a new chapter in his personal life. He recently got engaged to Akriti Agarwal, calling her his “lucky charm.” He believes the relationship, built on mutual understanding and shared sacrifices, has brought stability and perspective.

For Shaw, the 2026 IPL season represents more than just cricket — it’s a chance to start over, free from labels and expectations. “This game is my passion, and no one can take that away from me,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to reclaiming his place at the top.

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Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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