Look: It’s all Indian captains for first time ever at IPL 2026

All 10 captains gathered in Mumbai ahead of new season for the annual captains’ meet
Dubai: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to begin on March 28, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Ahead of the new season, all ten team captains came together in Mumbai for the official pre-season meetingRajat PatidarRuturaj Gaikwad. Notably, for the first time in IPL history, all ten captains are Indian. The photoshoot featured each captain in their team jersey, highlighting both unity and the competitive spirit ahead of another thrilling season.
In addition to the photoshoot, captains fulfilled media commitments such as press conferences, interviews, and promotional appearances. They shared insights into their team preparations, strategies, and expectations, helping build anticipation among fans.
Several important rules will continue this season. These include allowing two bouncers per over, routine checks on bat dimensions, and replacing the ball if it is lost or deemed unfit for play. Topics such as “retired out” and the use of saliva have also been discussed. The saliva ban, introduced in international cricket in 2022, was lifted ahead of the 2025 IPL season after consensus among captains.
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