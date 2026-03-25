Look: It’s all Indian captains for first time ever at IPL 2026

Ahead of the new season, all ten team captains came together in Mumbai for the official pre-season meeting Rajat PatidarRuturaj Gaikwad. Notably, for the first time in IPL history, all ten captains are Indian. The photoshoot featured each captain in their team jersey, highlighting both unity and the competitive spirit ahead of another thrilling season.

Several important rules will continue this season. These include allowing two bouncers per over, routine checks on bat dimensions, and replacing the ball if it is lost or deemed unfit for play. Topics such as “retired out” and the use of saliva have also been discussed. The saliva ban, introduced in international cricket in 2022, was lifted ahead of the 2025 IPL season after consensus among captains.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.