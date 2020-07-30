Wasim Akram, in his role as the bowling mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders, during IPL 2014 in the UAE. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty /Gulf News

Dubai: The Indian Premier League, all set to come to the UAE this year, received a huge thumbs up from Wasim Akram, former Pakistan captain and the legendary allrounder.

Once an insider of IPL as a mentor for the bowlers of Kolkata Knight Riders for a number of the seasons, Akram said the difference between the IPL and Pakistan Super League (PSL) lies in the volume of money and the way the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) re-invest the money in their first class cricket.

Speaking on an Youtube channel, Akram said: “There is difference now (between IPL and PSL). In the last five-six years there has been a big difference. They have put in a lot of money. IPL is the biggest cricket tournament in the world.”

“A team’s budget only is around Rs 6-8 million to buy players...Indian currency...double in our currency. So when profit is made on that kind of money BCCI invests it back into first-class cricket.

“Most players in the IPL have their personal coaches, like Praveen Amre. They have hired such kind of former cricketers who have gone on to become good coaches. You look at their batsmen, they play with such high confidence. The system is completely different,” he added.

The 13th edition of the league, which was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic in March, is now expected to be played during a window between September 19 and November 8. The governing council of the IPL is scheduled to finalise their plans in a meeting on August 2 and then expected brief the eight franchises on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

However, the BCCI is yet to receive the formal clearance from the Indian government to shift the tournament, though those in the know feel it’s the usual protocol of the government which is delaying it and is expected anytime.