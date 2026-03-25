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IPL 2026: How late Australian cricketer Shane Warne won a jackpot with Rajasthan Royals

Legendary spinner’s kids set to receive a massive financial benefit worth Rs4,500 million

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Shane Warne
Shane Warne
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Dubai: The recent change in ownership of the Rajasthan Royals has turned into a massive financial windfall for the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, with his children set to receive over Rs4,500 million.

The IPL franchise was recently bought by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani and partners in a staggering deal valued at Rs152.9 billion ($1.63 billion).

During his time as both player and coach with Rajasthan Royals, Warne negotiated a distinctive agreement. In addition to earning a salary of $657,000, he secured a 0.75% ownership stake for each season he played.

Known for his sharp business sense, Warne spent four seasons with the franchise, building his total stake to 3 per cent before stepping away from the IPL.

Reflecting on the deal in an earlier interview with Daily Mail, he said, “(It was) part of my deal because I had retired from international cricket and I came out (of retirement), they asked me to be captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted to run it; I was the one-stop shop.”

That forward-thinking agreement has now proven to be a masterstroke, with his children poised to benefit significantly from the franchise’s soaring valuation.

Warne famously led Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural IPL season, guiding an unfancied team to a fairytale triumph. Against all expectations, they defeated the heavily favoured Chennai Super Kings in a closely fought final.

Shane Warne passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack while staying at a hotel in Koh Samui, Thailand.

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Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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