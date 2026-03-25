IPL 2026: How late Australian cricketer Shane Warne won a jackpot with Rajasthan Royals

Legendary spinner’s kids set to receive a massive financial benefit worth Rs4,500 million
Dubai: The recent change in ownership of the Rajasthan Royals has turned into a massive financial windfall for the late Australian cricketer Shane Warne, with his children set to receive over Rs4,500 million.
The IPL franchise was recently bought by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani and partners in a staggering deal valued at Rs152.9 billion ($1.63 billion).
During his time as both player and coach with Rajasthan Royals, Warne negotiated a distinctive agreement. In addition to earning a salary of $657,000, he secured a 0.75% ownership stake for each season he played.
Known for his sharp business sense, Warne spent four seasons with the franchise, building his total stake to 3 per cent before stepping away from the IPL.
Reflecting on the deal in an earlier interview with Daily Mail, he said, “(It was) part of my deal because I had retired from international cricket and I came out (of retirement), they asked me to be captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted to run it; I was the one-stop shop.”
That forward-thinking agreement has now proven to be a masterstroke, with his children poised to benefit significantly from the franchise’s soaring valuation.
Warne famously led Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural IPL season, guiding an unfancied team to a fairytale triumph. Against all expectations, they defeated the heavily favoured Chennai Super Kings in a closely fought final.
Shane Warne passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 52 after suffering a suspected heart attack while staying at a hotel in Koh Samui, Thailand.
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