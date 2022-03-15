Watson, who had been a part of two of Australia’s World Cup winning campaigns in the 50-overs format in 2007 & 2015, is elated to join his former captain Ricky Ponting - head coach of the franchise. “The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited,” he said about the appointment.