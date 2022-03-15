Kolkata: Shane Watson, the former Australian allrounder and one of the all-time IPL greats, will look to provide the elusive winning touch to Delhi Capitals - who announced him as their assistant coach for the 2022 season.
Watson, who had been a part of two of Australia’s World Cup winning campaigns in the 50-overs format in 2007 & 2015, is elated to join his former captain Ricky Ponting - head coach of the franchise. “The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now. So, for me to be able to learn the ropes under Ricky, I am really excited,” he said about the appointment.
Capitals, whose performance graph had seen a steady rise over the last three years under the guidance of Ponting with a best finish of runners-up in 2020 in the UAE, has now assembled a heavyweight support staff comprising Ponting, Watson, Pravin Amre (assistant coach), Ajit Agarkar (assistant coach) and James Hopes (bowling coach).
“With Delhi Capitals, they got great squad, now is the time to win their first title. I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title. Can’t wait to get over there,” Watson added.
In the IPL, the Queenslander has played for Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, having won the title twice – with RR in 2008 and with CSK in 2018. He has 3875 runs and 92 wickets to his name in the IPL, while one of his high points in the IPL was certainly the match-winning century for Chennai in the 2018 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Apart from being a part of the two 50-overs World Cup winning squads, Watson was also named Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup in 2012 in Sri Lanka.
MI launch new jersey
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians has, meanwhile, unveiled their new jersey for IPL 2022. Created by designer-duo Shantnu and Nikhil, the jersey is the field where courage, camaraderie and digi-tech - virtues of the new Gen Z world – play out. Added to that is a radical Camo-tech design to appeal to their millennial and youth fans. ‘Paltan’ – a term of endearment, loyal and passionate Mumbai Indians fans have given themselves – will once again get to engage and bond with their favourite team.