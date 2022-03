Fixtures

1 Saturday March 26 CSK vs KKR 6pm Wankhede Stadium

2 Sunday March 27 DC vs MI 2pm Brabourne — CCI

3 Sunday March 27 PBKS vs RCB 6pm DY Patil Stadium

4 Monday March 28 GT vs LSG 6pm Wankhede Stadium

5 Tuesday March 29 SRH vs RR 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

6 Wednesday March 30 RCB vs KKR 6pm DY Patil Stadium

7 Thursday March 31 LSG vs CSK 6pm Brabourne — CCI

8 Friday April 1 KKR vs PBKS 6pm Wankhede Stadium

9 Saturday April 2 MI vs RR 2pm DY Patil Stadium

10 Saturday April 2 GT vs DC 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

11 Sunday April 3 CSK vs PBKS 6pm Brabourne — CCI

12 Monday April 4 SRH vs LSG 6pm DY Patil Stadium

13 Tuesday April 5 RR vs RCB 6pm Wankhede Stadium

14 Wednesday April 6 KKR vs MI 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

15 Thursday April 7 LSG vs DC 6pm DY Patil Stadium

16 Friday April 8 PBKS vs GT 6pm Brabourne — CCI

17 Saturday April 9 CSK vs SRH 2pm DY Patil Stadium

18 Saturday April 9 RCB vs MI 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

19 Sunday April 10 KKR vs DC 2pm Brabourne — CCI

20 Sunday April 10 RR vs LSG 6pm Wankhede Stadium

21 Monday April 11 SRH vs GT 6pm DY Patil Stadium

22 Tuesday April 12 CSK vs RCB 6pm DY Patil Stadium

23 Wednesday April 13 MI vs PBKS 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

24 Thursday April 14 RR vs GT 6pm DY Patil Stadium

25 Friday April 15 SRH vs KKR 6pm Brabourne — CCI

26 Saturday April 16 MI vs LSG 2pm Brabourne — CCI

27 Saturday April 16 DC vs RCB 6pm Wankhede Stadium

28 Sunday April 17 PBKS vs SRH 2pm Brabourne — CCI

29 Sunday April 17 GT vs CSK 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

30 Monday April 18 RR vs KKR 6pm Brabourne — CCI

31 Tuesday April 19 LSG vs RCB 6pm DY Patil Stadium

32 Wednesday April 20 DC vs PBKS 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

33 Thursday April 21 MI vs CSK 6pm DY Patil Stadium

34 Friday April 22 DC vs RR 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

35 Saturday April 23 KKR vs GJ 2pm DY Patil Stadium

36 Saturday April 23 RCB vs SRH 6pm Brabourne — CCI

37 Sunday April 24 LSG vs MI 6pm Wankhede Stadium

38 Monday April 25 PBKS vs CSK 6pm Wankhede Stadium

39 Tuesday April 26 RCB vs RR 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

40 Wednesday April 27 GT vs SRH 6pm Wankhede Stadium

41 Thursday April 28 DC vs KKR 6pm Wankhede Stadium

42 Friday April 29 PBKS vs LSG 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

43 Saturday April 30 GT vs RCB 2pm Brabourne — CCI

44 Saturday April 30 RR vs MI 6pm DY Patil Stadium

45 Sunday May 1 DC vs LSG 2pm Wankhede Stadium

46 Sunday May 1 SRH vs CSK 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

47 Monday May 2 KKR vs RR 6pm Wankhede Stadium

48 Tuesday May 3 GT vs PBKS 6pm DY Patil Stadium

49 Wednesday May 4 RCB vs CSK 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

50 Thursday May 5 DC vs SRH 6pm Brabourne — CCI

51 Friday May 6 GT vs MI 6pm Brabourne — CCI

52 Saturday May 7 PBKS vs RR 2pm Wankhede Stadium

53 Saturday May 7 LSG vs KKR 2pm MCA Stadium, Pune

54 Sunday May 8 SRH vs RCB 2pm Wankhede Stadium

55 Sunday May 8 CSK vs DC 2pm DY Patil Stadium

56 Monday May 9 MI vs KKR 6pm DY Patil Stadium

57 Tuesday May 10 LSG vs GT 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

58 Wednesday May 11 RR vs DC 6pm DY Patil Stadium

59 Thursday May 12 CSK vs MI 6pm Wankhede Stadium

60 Friday May 13 RCB vs PBKS 6pm Brabourne — CCI

61 Saturday May 14 KKR vs SRH 6pm MCA Stadium, Pune

62 Sunday May 15 CSK vs GT 2pm Wankhede Stadium

63 Sunday May 15 LSG vs RR 6pm Brabourne — CCI

64 Monday May 16 PBKS vs DC 6pm DY Patil Stadium

65 Tuesday May 17 MI vs SRH 6pm Wankhede Stadium

66 Wednesday May 18 KKR vs LSG 6pm DY Patil Stadium

67 Thursday May 19 RCB vs GT 6pm Wankhede Stadium

68 Friday May 20 RR vs CSK 6pm Brabourne — CCI

69 Saturday May 21 MI vs DC 6pm Wankhede Stadium

70 Sunday May 22 SRH vs PBKS 6pm Wankhede Stadium