Promising Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said on Saturday that the franchise owners had managed to create a team that “has everything in it to win the IPL 2022 trophy.”

The 20-year-old, who was retained by the Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League season added that the former champions had a “good balance of batters and bowlers” who could produce match-winning performance on the field.

One of the highlights of the 2021 season for the Royals was the top-order exploits from Jaiswal, who held the responsibility of providing blistering starts at a strike rate of 148.21 across 10 matches. Jaiswal’s growth and development has been on track in recent times, as he is sweating it out on the practice pitches of the Royals’ High Performance Centre in Nagpur in the pre-season camp.

“I’m really looking forward to this season with great confidence and hope,” Jaiswal said. “We have managed to create a team that has everything in it to win the trophy. With a good balance of batters and bowlers, w’ve got a team which can produce performances on the field, but the most important thing for us right now is to start well and create momentum.”

On what has changed for him in the past couple of years, the left-hander added: “I think everything comes down to how I prepare myself off the field. Even when I’m not playing any matches, I’m still trying to utilise my time to work on how I can get better during games. I’ve spent a lot of time in the nets and in the gym to improve on various aspects whether it’s fitness or batting technique. Hopefully this coming season my performances can reflect that on the field for the Royals.

“I try to pick up the good bits from everyone I’m playing with or under, and also try to instil discipline in my game and in my personal life as well. I’ve also learned a lot from all the great players and coaches of the teams that I play for, and I have to credit the Royals for this because I’ve always kept learning and growing at the franchise even during the off-season.”