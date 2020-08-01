Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted a picture of their equipment getting ready to head to the UAE Image Credit: Twitter

Mumbai: Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, shared a glimpse of his equipment he will use during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the cash-rich league will be played from September 19 in the UAE.

Kohli shared a photo an RCB Tweet, which had five bats and a pair of red-coloured pads all packed.

The IPL is set to be Indian cricketers’ first assignment since March when coronavirus pandemic destroyed the cricketing calendar.

While international cricket recently returned with #raisethebat Test series between England and West Indies, Indian cricketers have had to be content with being at home due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Kohli will hope a change in venue will bring success to RCB, who are looking to end their IPL trophy drought. Pointing towards their high-profile batting order, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg had earlier tipped RCB to finally win the tournament this time around.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli

“They have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper but they have never been able to go out and get the job done,” Hogg said.

“Now, with the inclusion of (Aaron) Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate the power play overs ... get some quick runs and relieve the pressure off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle-order.