Jason Holder
Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Sunrisers stay alive with five-wicket win against RCB

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers set up a creditable five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the evening match of IPL.

The win has taken them to fourth spot in the table after Jason Holder struck three timely sixes to help them overhaul a modest target of 121 after the fall of Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson put them under a bit of pressure. Holder, the West Indies Test captain, had earlier taken 2/27 from his four overs.

Earlier, Sandeep Sharma struck two telling blows by claiming Devdutt Padikkal and the in-form Virat Kohli cheaply – shocks from which RCB never quite recovered on a slow wicket. Young Josh Philippe was the highest scorer for his team with 32, off 31 balls, till he drove into the hands of Manish Pandey off the dangerous Rashid Khan.

Rashid was economic as usual with figures of 4-0-24-1, while Sandeep and Jason Holder claimed two wickets apiece.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad is stumped by AB de Villiers of the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics for BCCI Image Credit: Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad is stumped by AB de Villiers of the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal. Sportzpics for BCCI


Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, reacts during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar (left) of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Jason Holder
Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


T Natarajan
T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad (right) celebrates the wicket of Washington Sundar of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sunrisers Hyderabad players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Jason Holder
Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sandeep Sharma
Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore is bowled by Sandeep Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Joshua Philippe
Joshua Philippe of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner
Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (left) with Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli, are seen during the toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




