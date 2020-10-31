Sunrisers stay alive with five-wicket win against RCB
Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers set up a creditable five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the evening match of IPL.
The win has taken them to fourth spot in the table after Jason Holder struck three timely sixes to help them overhaul a modest target of 121 after the fall of Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson put them under a bit of pressure. Holder, the West Indies Test captain, had earlier taken 2/27 from his four overs.
Earlier, Sandeep Sharma struck two telling blows by claiming Devdutt Padikkal and the in-form Virat Kohli cheaply – shocks from which RCB never quite recovered on a slow wicket. Young Josh Philippe was the highest scorer for his team with 32, off 31 balls, till he drove into the hands of Manish Pandey off the dangerous Rashid Khan.
Rashid was economic as usual with figures of 4-0-24-1, while Sandeep and Jason Holder claimed two wickets apiece.
Relive the match as it happened…
