Mumbai thrust fourth straight loss on Delhi
Ishan Kishan lashed an unbeaten 72 (47 balls) to lift the Mumbai Indians to a breezy nine-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals, who badly needed a win to ensure their last-four spot in IPL 2020. Faced with a modest target of 111 in Dubai on Saturday, Kishan and Quinton de Kock put together 68 for the first wicket, and after that, the result was never in doubt.
Put into bat earlier, Delhi never got going against Trent Boult (3-21) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-17), who grabbed three wickets each. Boult sent back Shikhar Dhawan and followed it up with the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. When they looked like rebuilding, Bumrah produced a double strike in an over, and Delhi went into a tailspin.
Delhi, who suffered their fourth straight loss, could still cement a playoff off spot if they beat the Royals Challengers Bangalore in their last game. Or else, they could risk elimination, if the other results do not go their way
