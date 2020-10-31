Mumbai and Delhi players
Mumbai and Delhi players greet each other after the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
Also in this package

Mumbai thrust fourth straight loss on Delhi

Ishan Kishan lashed an unbeaten 72 (47 balls) to lift the Mumbai Indians to a breezy nine-wicket victory over the Delhi Capitals, who badly needed a win to ensure their last-four spot in IPL 2020. Faced with a modest target of 111 in Dubai on Saturday, Kishan and Quinton de Kock put together 68 for the first wicket, and after that, the result was never in doubt.

Put into bat earlier, Delhi never got going against Trent Boult (3-21) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-17), who grabbed three wickets each. Boult sent back Shikhar Dhawan and followed it up with the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. When they looked like rebuilding, Bumrah produced a double strike in an over, and Delhi went into a tailspin.

Delhi, who suffered their fourth straight loss, could still cement a playoff off spot if they beat the Royals Challengers Bangalore in their last game. Or else, they could risk elimination, if the other results do not go their way

Click here to see the live scoreboard`

Relive the match as it happened...



Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot.
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals in action. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya of Mumbai Indians taking the catch of Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Nathan Coulter-Nile
Nathan Coulter-Nile of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians appeals for the wicket of Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians bowls.
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot.
Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Jayant Yadav
Jayant Yadav of Mumbai Indians bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Mumbai Indians players
Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals plays a shot.
Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians bowls.
Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard
Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard (left) and captain of Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer, seen during the toss at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








Read more