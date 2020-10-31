Dubai: Despite defeat to Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul scored 46 for Kings XI Punjab on Friday to stay ahead in the race for the Orange Cap. Rahul now has 641 runs in the tournament and is 170 runs ahead of second-placed Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals, who has 471. David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is third on the list with 436.
KL Rahul (KXIP) 641
S Dhawan (DC) 471
DA Warner (SRH) 436
V Kohli (RCB) 424
D Padikkal (RCB) 417
Delhi pace bowler Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-takers’ list for Purple Cap with 23 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians and Punjab’s Mohammed Shami follow with 20 wickets each.
After their win on Friday over KXIP, Rajasthan joined the Punjab franchise and Kolkata Knight Riders on 12 points.
Rajasthan are placed sixth in the table, one spot ahead of KKR but a spot behind KXIP on net run rate.
Mumbai lead the table with 16 points while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi are second and third on 14 points.