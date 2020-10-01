Dubai: Mumbai Indians shrugged off their Super Over heartbreak when they beat a below-par Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in their IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Chasing a steep total of 191, the Punjab team’s chase fell apart once Mayank Agarwal fell for 25.
Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies topscored for Kings XI with 44 for 27 balls. The Mumbai bowlers were on the money with Jasprit Bumrah showing signs of returning to form with 2/18 from his four overs.
Earlier, a hurricane unbeaten 67-run partnership between Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya helped Mumbai to a total of 191 for four wickets. The giant West Indian, who came in at No.4, hammered 47 off 20 deliveries while Pandya came to the party with 30 off 11 overs.
Losing the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav (run out) within the powerplay, it was bit of a struggle for the champions. Captain Rohit Sharma, who reached the landmark of 5000 IPL runs today, scored a fluent 70 off 45 balls.
Follow the match as it happened....
Read more
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Robin Uthappa, the steel in the Rajasthan Royals’ middle order
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Virat Kohli paired with Devdutt Padikkal as RCB management introduces 'mentorship programme'
- IPL in UAE 2020: Glenn Maxwell knocks racist moron out of the park
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Orange Cap stays with KL Rahul, Kagiso Rabada holds onto Purple
- IPL 2020 in UAE: KM Asif didn't break bubble, went to designated desk in reception, says CSK CEO
- IPL 2020 in UAE: As Dhonis turn web series producers, Sakshi shares inside info