Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Glenn Maxwell of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: Mumbai Indians shrugged off their Super Over heartbreak when they beat a below-par Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in their IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Chasing a steep total of 191, the Punjab team’s chase fell apart once Mayank Agarwal fell for 25.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies topscored for Kings XI with 44 for 27 balls. The Mumbai bowlers were on the money with Jasprit Bumrah showing signs of returning to form with 2/18 from his four overs.

Earlier, a hurricane unbeaten 67-run partnership between Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya helped Mumbai to a total of 191 for four wickets. The giant West Indian, who came in at No.4, hammered 47 off 20 deliveries while Pandya came to the party with 30 off 11 overs.

Losing the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav (run out) within the powerplay, it was bit of a struggle for the champions. Captain Rohit Sharma, who reached the landmark of 5000 IPL runs today, scored a fluent 70 off 45 balls.

Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians appeals unsuccessfully during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI














Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Kings X1 Punjab players celebrate the wicket of Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Kings X1 Punjab players celebrate the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Sheldon Cottrell of Kings XI Punjab salutes after taking the wicket of Quinton De Kock. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (left) with KL Rahul, captain of Kings XI Punjab, during the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI













Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians (in blue) chats with KL Rahul (left), captain of Kings XI Punjab, at the ground in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

