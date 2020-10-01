Dubai: The last thing any sportsman wants is to be distracted by racist tweets or posts on social media, but in the case of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell who is currently playing in the 2020 IPL in the UAE, it was handled with the nonchalance with which he belts the ball over the ropes.
Maxwell’s fiancee, Vini Raman, was the subject of a racist attack on Instagram by a man who accused her betraying her roots and falling in love with a ‘white’ man.
The man wrote nasty things about Maxwell and his previous mental health issues on Instagram and Raman hit back in style.
“Normally I don’t respond to comments like these as I know trolls do it just to get attention. But a six-month lockdown has left me with plenty of time to educate ignorant morons,” she responded on social meadia.
“Loving someone of a different skin colour doesn’t make you a sell out. Loving a white person doesn’t mean I’m embarrassed to be an Indian. Loving a white person is my choice and I shouldn’t have to worry about what others will think.”
She posted a happy picture of herself and Maxwell with the caption: “All glammed up for the Australian Cricket Awards, massive thank you to the team behind this years.”
Maxwell, who will be in action when his team Kings XI Punjab play Mumbai Indian on Thursday, sprung to the defense of Raman by sharing a screenshot of both comments on his Instagram story and giving Raman the thumbs up for hitting back the man with the ‘troubled white guy’ comment.