File photo: Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: PTI/Sportzpics

Dubai: Skipper Virat Kohli has been paired with youngster Devdutt Padikkal as Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) management has come up with a 'mentorship programme' to groom the budding talent they have within their ranks.

As part of this mentorship programme, pacer Navdeep Saini has been paired with Proteas great Dale Steyn. RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson gave insights as to how this programme came about and what's the real purpose behind this move.

"The mentorship programme is something Simon Katich (head coach) was very keen to introduce, it's something that happens in many sports, and its something that can take place when players are keen to share their experiences. The players can exchange ideas with each other, we spent a lot of time to pick who will spend with whom, generally we have done it around the skill group. Players will be able to spend time with each other and be away from the practice. They can talk about the game, for example, Navdeep Saini is paired with Dale Steyn," said Hesson in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

"Steyn has done the job all around the world, he knows the game inside out, Saini is hugely talented, he wants to bowl fast and there was none better than Steyn to pair him with. Devdutt Padikkal is paired with Virat Kohli, there is none better mentor for a young kid, they both have a real passion to succeed. We have asked the peers (experienced cricketers) to introduce their buddy (youngsters) to the rest of the group," he added.

In the tournament so far, Saini has picked up two wickets but he has been in exceptional in executing yorkers at the death. On the other hand, Padikkal has registered 111 runs, including two fifty-plus scores.

On Monday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Mumbai in a Super Over thriller as the scores were levelled after the 20 overs at Dubai International Stadium. The side has played three matches in the tournament so far and has won two out of them.

In the Super Over, Mumbai Indians were able to score just seven runs as Saini bowled a brilliant over, and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers chased it down with ease. In the normal match action, both Mumbai and Bangalore posted 201 runs on the board.

For RCB, pacer Navdeep Saini finished with figures of 0-43 in his four overs. The pacer also bowled the Super Over, in which he conceded just seven runs even though Pollard and Hardik Pandya were at the middle.