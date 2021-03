Australia's Pat Cummins Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has spoken about the pressure that comes with the big price tag he fetched in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last season.

“Whenever you play professional cricket anywhere, there will be lots of pressure. If you are coming off a good game, there is pressure to do it again; if you are coming off a bad game, there is pressure to perform,” said Cummins in an interview on Kolkata Knight Riders’ YouTube page.

Cummins, who is the No. 1 ranked Test bowler since August 2019, was bought by KKR for Rs15.50 crore, which made him the most expensive overseas player until South Africa’s Chris Morris surpassed him in this year’s auction. However, he managed to pick just 12 wickets in 14 matches in the UAE as KKR failed to make it to the playoffs.

“The auction brings another kind of pressure but you just got to try and manage it. Just because you’ve gone for more money doesn’t mean the ball suddenly swings more or the wicket is suddenly greener or the boundaries are bigger. It’s still the same playing field. I just try and concentrate on what I do well,” said Cummins.