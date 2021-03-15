Dubai: Celebrity couple Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married on Monday.
India pace bowler Bumrah shared pictures from the wedding ceremony along with his sports presenter wife, with the cricketer describing the occasion as one the happiest days of their lives.
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,” Bumrah posted on Instagram.
His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians wished the duo a happy married life. “Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana. Here’s wishing love, laughter, and a happily ever after for Jasprit and Sanjana,” they tweeted.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also congratulated the couple.
The 27-year-old Bumrah played two Tests in the four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets. Bumrah was rested for the second Test against England in Chennai and he returned wicketless in the third Test as spinners did a majority of the work. India won the Test series 3-1.
Meanwhile, in the shortest format, India registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the second T20 on Sunday after losing the first match. The third match of the series will be played on Tuesday.