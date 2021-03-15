Dubai: India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday.
Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the penalty after skipper Virat Kohli’s side was ruled one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” said ICC in a statement.
- WATCH: Indian Premier League — MS Dhoni’s bald monk mystery clip solved
- Buoyant India look to slow it down against England in third T20
- Never tried to temper Ishan Kishan’s natural talent, says childhood coach
- India cricket star Jasprit Bumrah marries presenter Sanjana Ganesan
- Why T20 broadcaster played MS Dhoni Indian Premier League ads
“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.”
On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and KN Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.
India won the second T20 by seven wickets after losing the first T20 by eight wickets. The third game of the five-match series takes place on Sunday.
The fourth and the fifth matches are on March 18 and 20. India had won the Test series 3-1 which preceded the T20 series.