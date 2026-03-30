Cricket Australia rebuts Rahane’s remarks about Cameron Green not bowling in IPL

Australian all-rounder was bought by Kolkata Knight Rider for a record Rs252 million
Dubai: Cricket Australia has responded to Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane’s remark about Cameron Green not bowling during their Indian Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians.
On Monday, CA clarified that Green, who hasn’t bowled since the T20 World Cup, is dealing with a minor lower-back issue. They also confirmed that KKR had already been informed about his recovery timeline ahead of the IPL.
“Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period,” a CA spokesperson said. “Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days’ time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information.”
Earlier, Rahane had responded to a query about Green’s absence with the ball after the all-rounder didn’t bowl in the match.
“That question you need to ask Cricket Australia,” Ajinkya Rahane said.
Green, who was bought by KKR for a record Rs252 million, chipped in with a quick 18 off 10 balls but did not bowl any overs.
Rahane expressed hope that Green would soon return as a bowling option. “I think when Green starts to bowl soon, the combination will slightly be different. At the moment, we have to see the balance, guys who can bowl well for us, batting-wise, as I said, we batted really well, but finding that balance with the ball is really important. So hopefully, Green starts to bowl soon,” he added.
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Reflecting on the defeat to Mumbai Indians, Rahane admitted it was a challenging outing for KKR’s relatively inexperienced bowling attack, while also appreciating his own form with the bat and Kartik Tyagi’s effort.
“It was really tough [for bowlers]. Inexperienced bowling attack, but these boys will learn. Strong batting lineup. So it’s a learning curve. I thought MI batted well. So our bowlers will definitely learn. Really happy with the way I am batting in the moment. Hopefully Green starts to bowl soon and the combination will be slightly different. We batted really well but finding that balance with the ball is really important. We batted well and I thought Kartik Tyagi bowled well. Played after a while but he was really good. Lot of positives and long way to go,” Rahane said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said the team was relieved to finally win their season opener for the first time since 2012, crediting the bowlers for keeping KKR’s total within reach.
“Obviously it’s been a long wait [to win the season opener]. Everytime we’ve come we wanted to start the season on a high. The whole group is very glad we were able to do it. [On chasing big totals now] Modern cricket, plus we’ve seen what this wicket plays like. Credit to the bowlers, not letting KKR fly away to 240s or 250s. Those become tough targets but 220 is always chaseable,” Pandya said during the post-match presentation.
Pandya also praised Rohit and Rickelton for their batting performances and highlighted Shardul Thakur’s clever bowling, adding a light-hearted comment about his future.
“Rohit and Rickelton were outstanding. Whenever I see Ro (Rohit) play some shots, it opens everyone’s mouth. Nothing short of excellent, nothing short of outstanding. [On Thakur] I told him, enough hopping franchises. You have to be here for the rest of your career. The way he outsmarts batters, the way he bowls, brilliant,” Pandya said.