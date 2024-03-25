Dubai: Chennai will host the final of the Indian Premier League Season 17 on May 26 after the full schedule for the richest franchise league was announced on Monday. Now the entire tournament will be held in India, putting an end to the speculation that the tournament will be heading to outside destination.
The Qualifier 2 and the grand final will take place in Chennai, the home turf of reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on May 24, followed by the summit clash, according to a statement from the Indian cricket board. The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator to be held on May 21 and 22 respectively.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced the schedule for the first two weeks (21 matches), and the remainder of the schedule has been drawn up, factoring in the polling dates and venues for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections across the country.