Dehli’s Amit Mishra is looking to return to action for India Image Credit: PTI

Amit Mishra, the Delhi Capitals spinner, has said that he is still hopeful of another call-up to the India team and does not expect to just see out his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 37-year-old last played an international match in a T20 against England at Bengaluru in 2017, ending with figures of 1-23.

“Of course, I do,” Mishra said when asked about expecting to play for India again. “That is why I am still playing. I am not someone who will keep playing just for IPL. My fight is with myself. I should always be ready and prepared when a call from the Indian team comes. That is the belief I always have. Yes, I am still hopeful of making a comeback.”

Mishra said that he always tries to keep himself motivated. “I have always tried to reflect on who is going to get the benefit if I continue to be demotivated? It will benefit my competitors. After every rejection, I have tried to work even harder on my skills,” he said.

“I have always tried to stay away from the negativity, as there are very few people in life who would motivate you when you are down. Self-motivation is very important. We all are surrounded by pessimism when we don’t see much success. If we try to work harder, darker thoughts generally go away.”