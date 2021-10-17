West Indies' Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the third T20 international match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 11, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard, after missing out on the previous edition, aims to play a complete game and not just the Caribbean brand of cricket of hitting sixes during the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE.

“You’ve seen it all around the world, that is how we go about our cricket. That’s part of our strength, but we also want guys to manoeuvre and play a complete game,” said the West Indies captain during the Captains Call organised by the International Cricket Council.

Cricketers from the Caribbean are the most sought after in the T20 leagues around the world. And many of them were also present during the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League, which concluded on Friday.

“All players got a feel of the UAE conditions. It’s about trying to hit the ground running early and start on a positive note,” Pollard said. “We try and get two points first and see what happens after that.”

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo contested the IPL final for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings.

The roles of Bravo and Chase

After the final, Bravo started a friendly banter with Pollard, saying that he would call the West Indies captain to let him know that he has won his 16th T20 title against Pollard’s 15.

“Time and time again Bravo has proved what he can bring to the team. I hope Bravo continues the same form for the Windies and do what he does best at the back end of the innings and close out matches,” added Pollard, a feared power-hitter, who did not have a good IPL.

The West Indies, a team filled with power-hitters, added Roston Chase to give the squad the right balance. “He got a chance with St Lucia Stars and he has delivered for them for the last two years. He fits right into our plans and gives the right balance. He is a player who can manoeuvre in the middle overs.”

West Indies T20 camp will be incomplete without the Universe Boss Chris Gayle, who is 97 runs short of becoming the highest run-getter in Twenty20 internationals.