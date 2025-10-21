South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj breaks 22-year-old record against Pakistan

Record was previously held by Paul Adams, who had taken 7 for 128 in Lahore in 2003
Dubai: Keshav Maharaj made a stunning return, claiming a historic seven-wicket haul in Pakistan’s first innings of the second Test in Rawalpindi.
Having missed the opening Test due to injury, the left-arm spinner made an immediate impact, setting the tone ahead of South Africa’s crucial series against India next month.
Maharaj’s spell was not only match-defining but also historic — it marked the best performance by a South African bowler in a Test match in Pakistan. He broke a 22-year-old record previously held by Paul Adams, who had taken 7 for 128 in Lahore in 2003.
Maharaj dismissed key Pakistani batters including captain Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan, and Asif Afridi. He bowled 42.4 overs, conceding 102 runs in a standout performance.
Simon Harmer supported well with two wickets, while Kagiso Rabada chipped in with one as Pakistan were bowled out for 333. Shan Masood top-scored with 87, while Abdullah Shafique (57) and Saud Shakeel (66) also contributed with half-centuries.
This performance adds to Maharaj’s growing legacy in the subcontinent. He already holds the record for the best bowling figures by a South African in Asia, courtesy of his 9-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2018. Lance Klusner (8 wickets vs India, Kolkata 1996) and Dale Steyn (7 wickets vs India, Nagpur 2010) follow him on that elite list.
Pakistan currently lead the three-match Test series 1-0. In the first Test, they posted 378 in their first innings and bowled South Africa out for 269. With a second-innings score of 169, Pakistan set a target of 277. South Africa fell short, bowled out for 183, losing the match by 93 runs.
