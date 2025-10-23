Smriti Mandhana on a record spree with another century

Her record opening partnership with Rawal puts India in good position at Women's World Cup
Dubai: Indian star opener Smriti Mandhana continued her dream run at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, equalling legendary Australian batter Meg Lanning’s record for the most centuries in women’s international cricket.
During India’s match against New Zealand Women at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, Mandhana struck her 17th international ton — levelling with Lanning — and matched South Africa’s Tazmin Brits for the most women’s ODI centuries in a single calendar year.
Mandhana’s 17 centuries comprise 14 in ODIs, two in Tests, and one in T20Is, while Lanning’s tally includes 15 ODI tons and two in T20Is.
The left-handed opener has been the standout performer of the tournament so far, amassing 331 runs in six innings at an average of 55.16 and a strike rate above 100, including one century and two fifties.
The Indian vice-captain has now hit five centuries in 2025, equalling Tazmin Brits’ record for the most hundreds in a calendar year. She had scored four in 2024.
Mandhana also set a new benchmark for power-hitting, smashing 29 sixes in 2025 — the most ever in a women’s ODI calendar year — surpassing Lizelle Lee’s 2017 record of 28.
In the all-time ODI centuries list, Meg Lanning leads with 15, followed by Mandhana (14), Suzie Bates (13), Tammy Beaumont (12), and Nat Sciver-Brunt (10).
Mandhana also became just the second Indian woman, after Harmanpreet Kaur (2017), to record three consecutive 50-plus scores in ODI World Cups.
Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have joined an elite group, matching Australia’s Belinda Clark and Lisa Keightley for the most century partnerships (five) in a calendar year across all wickets.
Their 212-run opening stand against New Zealand was India’s highest-ever partnership in Women’s World Cups, surpassing Mandhana and Harmanpreet’s 184-run stand against West Indies in 2022. It also marked only the third instance in Women’s World Cup history where both openers scored centuries in the same match.
The Mandhana — Rawal duo now has seven century opening partnerships in just 23 innings — level with Australia’s Alyssa Healy—Rachael Haynes and South Africa’s Tazmin Brits—Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee—Laura Wolvaardt.
Rawal, aged 25, reached 1,000 ODI runs in just 23 innings, becoming the joint-fastest to achieve the feat. She now has 1,123 runs at an average of 50.45, including two centuries and seven fifties, with a top score of 154.
In the ongoing World Cup, she has scored 308 runs in six innings at an average of 51.33, making her the second-highest run-getter of the tournament so far.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox