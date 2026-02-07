GOLD/FOREX
Pakistan bowl out Netherlands for 147 in T20 World Cup opener

Pakistan’s spinners and bowlers shared six wickets to bowl Netherlands out for 147

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's captain Salman Agha (R) and Sahibzada Farhan bump their fists during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026.
AFP-ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Pakistan's spinners turned the screws to bowl Netherlands out for 147 in the first match of the T20 World Cup at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club on Saturday.

The Dutch looked to be in a good position at 127-4 with four overs to go, but Pakistan applied the brakes with the slow men sharing six wickets between them.

Captain Scott Edwards anchored the innings with a polished 37 off 29 balls, but perished when he tried to take the aerial route against leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Part-time spinner Saim Ayub then struck twice in the 17th over before left-arm quick Salman Mirza's three-wicket burst dismissed the Dutch with one ball to spare.

Pakistan, who won the toss and chose to bowl, conceded just 20 runs in the final four overs backed up by a razor sharp performance in the field with several outstanding catches in the deep.

Pakistan cannot afford any slip-ups in the group stage after saying they will not play against India on February 15 on government instructions and forfeiting the points in Group A.

Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka in the 20-team tournament co-hosted by Sri Lanka and defending champions India.

