Mithun Manhas, former Delhi captain, named new BCCI president

Rajeev Shukla, interim BCCI president after Binny’s exit, will stay on as vice president

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
BCCI welcomes Mithun Manhas as new President after Roger Binny's exit
Dubai: Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas, who represented three IPL franchises during his career, has been officially appointed President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the development on X Sunday, saying: “A momentous occasion to celebrate! Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the BCCI.”

Rajeev Shukla, who had been serving as interim BCCI president following Roger Binny’s departure, will continue in the role of vice president.

Career and nomination

Manhas, 45, played 157 First-Class, 130 List A, and 91 T20 matches in a domestic career spanning 1997–98 to 2016–17. He emerged as a frontrunner for the role following the departure of Roger Binny last month.

He filed his nomination at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai last Sunday, the final day to submit, after an informal meeting in New Delhi decided to back his candidacy.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said: “A new body is being formed for the next term. Mithun Manhas is a former player and it was decided to make him president. Arun Dhumal will continue as IPL governing council chairman.”

Other nominations

Other key nominations included BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, and KSCA president and former India cricketer Raghuram Bhat, who is in the race for treasurer.

Highlights from Jammu & Kashmir

Jitendra Singh also celebrated achievements from his home district of Doda, Jammu & Kashmir, including Sheetal Devi, 18, who defeated world No. 1 Oznur Cure Girdi to become Para World Archery champion at the Paris Paralympics in Gwangju, South Korea, on Saturday.

cricketindiaBCCI

