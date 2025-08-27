GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

India favourites to win Asia Cup, says Virender Sehwag

Ex-India opener feels tournament will help assess team's readiness for T20 World Cup

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav speaks during a press conference to announce T20 squad for upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, in Mumbai on August 19, 2025.
Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav speaks during a press conference to announce T20 squad for upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, in Mumbai on August 19, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes India has a strong chance to win the upcoming Asia Cup, set to take place in the UAE this September. He also sees the tournament as a perfect stage to assess the team’s readiness for defending the T20 World Cup title on home soil next year.

“We are the world champions. We’ve just won the T20 World Cup, and I believe we are the best team in Asia right now. Hopefully, we will win the Asia Cup,” Sehwag told Sony Sports Network.

Praising Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, Sehwag added, “We have a solid squad, and SKY is leading from the front. He’s one of the top players in the T20 format, and under his captaincy, the team has done really well. When he’s taken charge in the past, we’ve won several T20 matches, and I’m confident we’ll do well in the Asia Cup too.”

The tournament marks Suryakumar’s first major assignment as full-time T20I captain, following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format after India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign last year. Since taking over, the 34-year-old has led India to 12 wins, two losses, and one tie, including four consecutive series victories.

With the 2026 T20 World Cup just six months away, Sehwag sees the Asia Cup as a crucial opportunity for team-building and experimentation.

“In T20 cricket, the Asia Cup is a great preparation ground for the World Cup. It’s the right time to try new players and start building the core squad. There’s no better stage to evaluate the team’s strength,” Sehwag said.

He also expressed confidence in the selection process and the team’s depth. “We have a strong T20 setup and good selectors. I’m sure SKY will get the best possible squad, and hopefully, we’ll bring home the Asia Cup,” he added.

India is placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. They will kick off their campaign on September 10 against the UAE, face Pakistan on September 14, and conclude the group stage.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Asia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Indian cricket senior selection committee members with Suryakumar Yadav, secretary Devajit Saikia.

Indian cricket selection committees to get a revamp

2m read
Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav (L) and Ajit Agarkar chairman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee attend a press conference to announce T20 squad for upcoming Men’s Asia Cup, in Mumbai on August 19, 2025.

Srikkanth feels India unlikely to win T20 World Cup

2m read
Shubman Gill has returned to the Indian Twenty20 team as a vice-captain.

India announce 15-member squad for Asia Cup

3m read
Indian players celebrate the wicket of Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman in the DP World Asia Cup match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28, 2022.

UAE rehearsal for T20 World Cup as India build new core

3m read