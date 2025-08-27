India favourites to win Asia Cup, says Virender Sehwag

Ex-India opener feels tournament will help assess team's readiness for T20 World Cup
Dubai: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes India has a strong chance to win the upcoming Asia Cup, set to take place in the UAE this September. He also sees the tournament as a perfect stage to assess the team’s readiness for defending the T20 World Cup title on home soil next year.
“We are the world champions. We’ve just won the T20 World Cup, and I believe we are the best team in Asia right now. Hopefully, we will win the Asia Cup,” Sehwag told Sony Sports Network.
Praising Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, Sehwag added, “We have a solid squad, and SKY is leading from the front. He’s one of the top players in the T20 format, and under his captaincy, the team has done really well. When he’s taken charge in the past, we’ve won several T20 matches, and I’m confident we’ll do well in the Asia Cup too.”
The tournament marks Suryakumar’s first major assignment as full-time T20I captain, following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format after India’s victorious T20 World Cup campaign last year. Since taking over, the 34-year-old has led India to 12 wins, two losses, and one tie, including four consecutive series victories.
With the 2026 T20 World Cup just six months away, Sehwag sees the Asia Cup as a crucial opportunity for team-building and experimentation.
“In T20 cricket, the Asia Cup is a great preparation ground for the World Cup. It’s the right time to try new players and start building the core squad. There’s no better stage to evaluate the team’s strength,” Sehwag said.
He also expressed confidence in the selection process and the team’s depth. “We have a strong T20 setup and good selectors. I’m sure SKY will get the best possible squad, and hopefully, we’ll bring home the Asia Cup,” he added.
India is placed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. They will kick off their campaign on September 10 against the UAE, face Pakistan on September 14, and conclude the group stage.
