Mithun Manhas will get hefty allowances and perks similar to top BCCI office-bearers
Former domestic player and administrator Mithun Manhas has been unanimously elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the country’s most powerful cricketing body. The announcement came following the board’s annual general meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.
Manhas, 45, was the sole nominee for the top role and replaces former World Cup-winner Roger Binny, who retired in August upon reaching the mandatory age of 70. Rajeev Shukla was elected vice-president, while Devajit Saikia will continue as secretary.
Although Manhas never played international cricket for India, he had a distinguished domestic career, captaining Delhi when stalwarts Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir were on national duty.
Over a career spanning two decades, he played 157 first-class matches (9,714 runs), 130 List A games (4,126 runs), and 91 T20s (1,170 runs), making him one of India’s most prolific domestic batters.
Since retiring in 2017, Manhas has focused on cricket administration, serving on the BCCI sub-committee overseeing the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association. He has also coached and consulted in the IPL, working with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, and the Bangladesh Under-19 team.
According to media reports, the position of BCCI president is honourary, with no fixed monthly or annual salary. Instead, Manhas will receive generous allowances and perks comparable to other top office-bearers such as the secretary and treasurer.
Daily allowance for meetings: Rs 40,000 for domestic meetings; USD 1,000 (~Rs 89,000) for international meetings.
Daily allowance for travel within India: Rs 30,000 per day.
Travel and accommodation: Business-class travel domestically, first-class or business-class internationally, and stays in high-end hotel suites.
As BCCI president, Manhas will oversee major cricketing decisions in India, including domestic tournaments, team management, and international cricket matters involving the ICC. The role requires blending his extensive cricket experience with administrative leadership to guide Indian cricket effectively.
President: Mithun Manhas (J&K)
Vice-president: Rajeev Shukla (UP)
Secretary: Devajit Saikia (Assam)
Joint secretary: Prabhtej Singh Bhatia (Chhattisgarh)
Treasurer: Raghuram Bhat (Karnataka)
IPL chairman: Arun Singh Dhumal (HP)
IPL GC member: Mamon Majumdar (Mizoram)
Apex Council member: Jaydev Shah (Saurashtra)
